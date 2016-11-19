 Top
    Turkish Foreign Minister: " Our Armenian friends are never honest "

    Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu : “Which country killed more ISIS terrorist than Turkey?”

    Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Unfortunately, our Armenian friends are never honest". Report informs citing the Habertürk, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in his speech responding to Armenian deputy Koryun Nahapetian at 62nd General Assembly in Turkey

    Armenian deputy during his speech, accusedTurkey in supporting ISIS.

    "We may have different views. But first of all, we need to be honest. When you are a politician you must be honest and speak correctly. Unfortunately, our Armenian friends are never honest. How can you say that we support ISIS?!

    Which country killed more ISIS terrorist than Turkey? ", - M. Çavuşoğlu said.

