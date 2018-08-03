Turkish Foreign Minister met with US Secretary of State

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a key meeting in Singapore just two days after the latter imposed sanctions on its NATO ally, in a sign of the continuation of the diplomatic track between the two countries.

Report informs citing the Anadolu agency, diplomats discussed the situation in Syria, the transfer of leader of Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ) Fethullah Gülen to Turkey, supply of the 5th generation of US-made F-35 warplanes to Turkey, as well as the trial of Pastor Andrew Brunson.

During the past 15 days, Pompeo and Cavusoglu had telephone conversation four times.

Notably, U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action targeting Turkey’s Minister of Justice Abdulhamit Gül and Minister of Interior Süleyman Soylu, for the arrest and detention of Pastor Andrew Brunson suspected of participating in coup d'etat attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016.