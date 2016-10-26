 Top
    Turkish FM: Euphrates Shield operation will continue

    Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: Regime supporters attack to Free Syrian Army cannot prevent this operation

    Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Euphrates Shield operation will continue until liberation of Syrian al-Bab district from terrorists.

    Report informs citing the Turkish media, Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said at a joint press conference with Sudanese counterpart Ibrahim Ahmed AbdAl-Aziz Ghandour.

    "Those, who struggle against Daesh, are subject to attack by the Syrian regime forces (Bashar al-Assad's government - Report). So, purpose of the regime and its supporters becomes apparent. Their attack to the Free Syrian Army cannot prevent "Fırat kalkanı" operation. The operation will continue until liberation of Syrian al-Bab district", he stressed.

    Notably, 2 fighters were killed, 21 wounded, 7 car damaged as a result of Assad regime helicopter bombing on the positions of the opposition (Free Syrian Army) in Tall Nayif last night. 

