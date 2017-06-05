Turkish FM: Currently, German MPs visit to NATO military base in Konya possible

© Report

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkey will not open its Incirlik airbase to German lawmakers, however, they may visit NATO military base in Konya".

Report informs citing the Haber7, Trukish Foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told at joint news conference with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel in Ankara.

The Turkish minister said the country is not in hostile approach towards Europe and Germany: "Turkey may reconsider decision in future if we see ‘positive steps’ from Germany".