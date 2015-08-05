Turkey and Russia FMs discuss joint struggle with IS

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is taking part in the 48th meeting of the Union of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Malaysia, met with acceded to the meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Report informs citing Anadolu Agency.

The meeting was held in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur and lasted for 35 minutes. According to information received from diplomatic sources, the meeting discussed the bilateral relations of the countries, the joint struggle against the terrorist organization "Islamic State" in Syria, as well as issues over "Turkish Stream".