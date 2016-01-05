Turkish FM: Attacks on Saudi Arabia's missions unacceptable

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Attacks on Saudi Arabia's missions in the Iranian cities of Tahran and Mashhad are "unacceptable", Report informs Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The foreign ministry further said that Turkey called for an end to the language of threat and a return to diplomatic language, urging mutual caution.

"Turkey desires that the tension between the two countries does not reflect negatively on the security, stability, and peace of the region," the statement added.

Friction between Shia Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia - fierce regional rivals who support opposing sides in the conflicts in Syria and Yemen - was heightened by the execution of cleric Nimr Baqir al-Nimr by Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Before his arrest in July 2012, al-Nimr led mass protests against the Saudi regime. He was among 47 executed on Saturday over terrorism offenses.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Iran following attacks on its missions in Tehran and Mashhad on Sunday.

Earlier Monday, Bahrain and Sudan followed Riyadh in cutting relations with Iran and expelled Iranian ambassadors in protest at the attacks on Saudi missions. The United Arab Emirates also scaled back its diplomatic representation to Tehran.



