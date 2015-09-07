Turkish F-16 jets pound PKK targets, 14 soldiers killed

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ PKK terrorists targeted Turkish soldiers in a landmine attack late Sunday in the town of Dağlıca of Turkey's eastern Hakkari province, wounding and killing several soldiers, according to security sources. An operation backed by helicopters was immediately launched after the attack, in which 13 PKK targets were heavily bombed by F-16 and F-4 aircrafts in southeastern Turkey, security sources said.

The incident took place on a road in the town of Dağlıca Sunday evening, as two armed vehicles belonging to Turkish soldiers were crossing.

16 soldiers were killed in the attack, according to security sources although Turkish security officials have not released an official statement yet.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, speaking to a private Turkish TV channel, ATV, said that the explosives used were landmines. He stated that the fight against terror after this attack would continue with "much more determination".