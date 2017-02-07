Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister on a visit to Israel

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Nabi Avcı is on visit to Israel.

Report informs citing Kanal A Haber, minister will hold several official meetings in Tel Aviv on February 7-8.

According to information, he met with Israeli Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin.

Nabi Avcı took part in the Mediterranean tourism exhibition in Tel Aviv. The minister will attend opening ceremony of the "Turkish-Israeli relations: the photographer's exhibition", organized by Tel Aviv Cultural Center and Anadolu agency.

Notably, the agreement on normalization of relations with Turkey and Israel was signed in June last year. Under the agreement, Israel was forced to pay 20 million USD to Turkey due to the "Mavi Marmara" incident between the two countries that took place in 2010, which led to a deterioration in relations between the two countries. Last year, the two countries resumed diplomatic relations at ambassadorial level.