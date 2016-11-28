Turkish Consulate General in Kosovo attacked

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Molotov cocktail was thrown into Turkish Consulate General in Kosovo's capital Pristina.

Report informs citing Ulusal Kanal, no injured reported.

Fire in police station in front of the building was extinguished.

Turkish Ambassador to Kosovo, Kıvılcım Kılıç commented the incident: "The incident in friendly Kosovo disappointed us. We ask Kosovo officials to begin an investigation in a short time. It is the first time that such an attack occurs in Kosovo. We are shocked."

Broken window glasses of the consulate building replaced.