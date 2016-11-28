 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish Consulate General in Kosovo attacked

    Kıvılcım Kılıç: Incident in friendly Kosovo disappointed us

    Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Molotov cocktail was thrown into Turkish Consulate General in Kosovo's capital Pristina.

    Report informs citing Ulusal Kanal, no injured reported.

    Fire in police station in front of the building was extinguished.

    Turkish Ambassador to Kosovo, Kıvılcım Kılıç commented the incident: "The incident in friendly Kosovo disappointed us. We ask Kosovo officials to begin an investigation in a short time. It is the first time that such an attack occurs in Kosovo. We are shocked."

    Broken window glasses of the consulate building replaced. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi