Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish lottery ticket holder in Turkey's Erzincan province hit the jackpot of TL 42.5 million ($11.4 million) in draw.

Report informs referring to the Habertürk.

The lottery organizers said 5, 12, 17, 20 and 40 were lucky numbers.

Newspaper Sabah says the single largest jackpot distributed in Turkey was TL 61 million - $ 16.3 million in 2018 in the traditional new year's draw, which was divided among four people.