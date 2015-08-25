Turkish army says 34 Kurdish militants killed in northern Iraq airstrikes

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ 34 militants from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) were killed in its latest airstrikes on the group's camps in northern Iraq's Qandil mountain region, the Turkish military said, Report informs citing Haberturk.

Turkey has been bombing PKK targets in northern Iraq and in mostly Kurdish southeastern Turkey since July 24, in response to what it says are increased attacks by the Kurdish militants on members of the security forces.