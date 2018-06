Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Artillery and air force of the Turkish Armed Forces have destroyed over 80 ISIS fortifications and camps in Keklijah, Jarabulus of Syria.

Report informs citing Habertürk, F-16 jets struck 12 pre-defined ISIS objects, while artillery neutralized 70 fortifications.

Meanwhile, code name of the Turkish army's operation to clean Jarabulus from the ISIS revealed. The operation is called 'Fırat kalkanı'.