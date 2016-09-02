Turkish army cleared 34 villages in Syria from Daesh

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of anti terror operation called Fırat Kalkanı conducted by Turkish army 34 villages in Syria cleared from Daesh.

Report informs citing the Haberturk, civilians living in the border area gathered in the area close to the border with Turkey.

The General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces said its air strikes destroyed three buildings used by Daesh in north Syria on the 10th day of a cross-border offensive that is targeting terrorists.