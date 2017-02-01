Turkish Armed Forces announce next Syrian city to free from terrorists

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Operations will launch to liberate Manbij from terrorists, after ensuring full security of Al-Bab.

Report informs citing Haber7, Turkish Armed Forces General Staff stated.

According to information, within "Fırat kalkanı" (Euphrates Shield), Turkish troops are moving to the centre of Al-Bab together with Free Syrian Army. Daesh has already lost control of a large part of Al-Bab and keep 3-square-kilometer area between Ghuz və Tuman villages.

Notably, Manbij is controlled by YPG and PYD, Syrian wings of PKK grouping. The Turkish government put forward a condition to the US on withdrawal of the grouping from Manbij. However, US officials promised the withdrawal, YPG and PYD still remain in the territory. Ankara has repeatedly stated that these terrorist groups are supported by the United States.

Operation Euphrates Shield by the Turkish Armed Forces in Syria launched on August 24, 2016.