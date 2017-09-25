 Top
    Turkish and Russian Presidents hold phone conversation

    They also spoke about territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria© REUTERS/ Sergei Karpukhin

    Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ A telephone conversation took place between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

    Report informs citing the Haber7, Administration of the Turkish President reported.

    The presidents discussed bilateral relations and situation in the region. According to information, they spoke about the "referendum" conducted at the initiative of local authorities in the north of Iraq, and about the territorial integrity of Syria and Iraq.

    Notably, Presidents of Turkey and Russia will discuss a number of issues, including situation in the region in Ankara on September 28. 

