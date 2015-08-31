Turkey to pay reward for help in tracking down terrorists

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ In Turkey will be given a monetary reward for help in apprehending the accused under the relevant article of the law on the fight against terrorism, the issue of their whereabouts or information on the identity of the terrorist.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, the decision was taken by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to information, the amount of remuneration will be established by the Commission on Remuneration and will not exceed 200 thousand TYR (72 thousand AZN).

The Ministry of Internal Affairs on the basis of the Commission on compensation can increase the amount of compensation to 20 times depending on the information about the leaders of terrorist groups, or damage that may be caused to the public.

The anonymity of persons providing information will be guaranteed.