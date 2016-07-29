 Top
    Turkey tends to close Akıncı air base

    Military base will be turned into a place for memory and reverence of citizens killed in the prevention of coup attempt

    Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's Akıncı Air Base, which is at the disposal of the Turkish Armed Forces will be closed.

    Report informs citing the Anadolu agency Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said at a meeting with citizens in the region of Kazan in Ankara.

    According to him, the military base will be turned into a place for memory and reverence of citizens killed in the prevention of coup attempt.

    Group of soldiers, who attempted a coup in Turkey on 15 July used airbase Akinci as a headquarters.

