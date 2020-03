Beginning on March 2, Turkey will switch to a visa-free regime for European countries, the spokesperson for Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hami Aksoy, said.

According to him, the changes will cover Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, and Great Britain.

Citizens of the mentioned countries will now be able to stay in Turkey for 90 days during a 180-day period.

Turkey currently enjoys a visa-free regime with the majority of European states.