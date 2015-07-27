Turkey tends to hold an extraordinary meeting to talk about ISIS, PKK

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey called on NATO to hold an emergency meeting on Sunday for support in fight against the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) terrorist organization.

Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a press release later on Sunday regarding the meeting, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

"In the wake of increased security threats following the attacks against our security and law-enforcement forces in provinces of Diyarbakır, Şanlıurfa and Kilis, in particular the terrorist attack that took the lives of 32 innocent Turkish citizens in Suruç on 20 July 2015, all necessary measures are being taken and in this context, operations are also being carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces," the Ministry said in the statement.

Touching upon Turkey's efforts to cooperate with its allies, the Ministry said that Turkey has informed the UN Security Council, and continue to inform international organizations.

"Upon these recent attacks and threats directed against our national security, North Atlantic Council has been called for a meeting by Turkey next week under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty with a view to informing our Allies about the measures we are taking and the operations we are conducting against terrorism, as well as to holding consultations with them," further detailed the statement.

According to the newly published statement, the meeting will be chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and is expected to take place on 28 July, Tuesday.