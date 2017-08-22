Turkey's prominent politician resigns from MHP party

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Koray Aydın, one of the most prominent Turkish politicians, resigned from the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Report informs citing the Hurriyet, he made an official announcement on August 22.

K. Aydın said he would be represented at the party to be set up by Meral Akşener, who shortly before resigned from MHP.

Notably, Koray Aydın was elected as the member of Turkish Parliament for the 19, 21, 24 and 25th convocation of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

He was Deputy Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly from June 9, 2015 to November 1, 2015.