Turkey’s Erdoğan starts his visit to Vatican and Italy

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan starts his visit to Vatican and Italy.

"The visit will be held on the invitation of the Pope Francis," Report informs quoting the Anadolu agency.

"Pope Francis has arrived in our country on November 28-30, 2014, he has held meetings in Ankara and Istanbul, visited historical and sacred places. We are now going to see him in his country. I see my Vatican visit as an important opportunity to pay attention to human values and to give messages of friendship and peace," Turkish president said before leaving for Turkey.

Erdoğan will meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in Rome, after his meetings in Vatican.

During the visit, he will discuss the situation in Syria, Iraq, Libya, the fight against terrorism and the issue of Jerusalem.

Turkish president also said that they aimed to bring bilateral trade with Italy up to $ 30 billion by 2020.

Notably, the last time in 1959, Turkish President Jalal Bayar had paid visit to Vatican.