    Turkey requests Germany to extradite FETÖ members

    Ankara submitted 40 applications on deportation of 3 FETÖ members

    Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey has requested Germany to reveal and extradite members of the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ).

    Report informs citing Der Spiegel weekly, appeal of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) to the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) declares.

    According to the information, after July 15, Turkey has submitted 40 applications to Germany on deportation of 3 FETÖ members.

    The information states that the Turkish Embassy to Germany has warned the government as well as 11 federal states, including Hessen, Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia governments in regard with the FETÖ threat. 

