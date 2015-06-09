Turkey Recalls Brazil Ambassador Over Armenian Genocide Resolution

Baku.9 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 2, the Brazilian Senate adopted a resolution recognizing the crimes and atrocities committed against the armenians in the Ottoman Empire in 1915. Turkey condemned the move saying it distorts the historical truths and ignores the law.

"Political decisions of this nature, taken under the influence of the Armenian lobbies can neither change the historical facts nor the legal norms. Our views have been conveyed to the Ambassador of Brazil in Ankara. Turkish Ambassador in Brasilia, Huseyin Dirioz has also been recalled to Ankara for consultations," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Report informs referring the information given by the Sputnik News, early May, Turkey withdrew its ambassador from Luxembourg after the Luxembourg Parliament passed a resolution, recognizing the mass killings of Armenians in 1915, qualifying them as a genocide.

In April, Turkey summoned its ambassador to the Vatican after Pope Francis referred to the killings of Armenians during World War I as "the first genocide of the 20th century."