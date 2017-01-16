Turkey ready to assist Kyrgyzstan regarding plane crash

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in phone talk with his Kyrgyz counterpart Erlan Abdildayev told that they are ready to provide any kind of assistance in relation with airplane crash near Bishkek.

Report informs, RIA Novosti was told in Turkish foreign ministry.

“Our minister today called his Kyrgyz colleague and expressed his condolences on crash of plane in Kyrgyzstan and told that Turkey is ready to provide any kind of assistance in relation with this incident”, the person in the ministry told.

Notably, cargo airplane of Turkish company “ACT Airlines” traveling from Hong Kong airport crashed today morning to buildings in settlement “Dacha-Su” while landing to Manas airport near Bishkek due to adverse weather condition. At least 37 people are reported dead in the accident 2 kilometers from airstrips of Manas airport.

Government is expected to announce January 17 a day of morning in Kyrgyzstan.