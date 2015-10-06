 Top
    Turkey: police detained 22 persons in anti-terror operation

    The Ankara-based operations were also conducted in the provinces of Istanbul, Konya, Isparta, Van, and Ağrı

    Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish police have detained 22 suspects linked to the PKK terrorist group on Tuesday morning in a simultaneous dawn anti-terror operation conducted in six cities throughout Turkey, Report informs referring to Turkish media.

    The Ankara-based operations were also conducted in the provinces of Istanbul, Konya, Isparta, Van, and Ağrı. 

    Among the detained, there are reportedly teachers, public servants, and university students with ties to the PKK. The suspects will be transferred to Ankara for their testimonies.


