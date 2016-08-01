Turkey creates a system to protect oil and gas pipelines from sabotage

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish engineers have developed a system of Midas, which to be secure against sabotage oil and gas pipelines of the country, Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti.

The system using the optical fiber sensor detects the slightest activity on pipelines, including the movement of cars and people on the site length of 50 km.

With the help of the system is expected to ensure protection of oil and gas pipeline company BOTAŞ, is of great importance for Turkey.

Development of a Midas system was carried out at the expense of domestic resources, in collaboration with the research center NANOTAM at Bilkent University and Middle East Technical University in Ankara. Undersecretariat for the Defense Industry of Turkey and BOTAŞ company leadership have already approved the work of ASELSAN engineers.