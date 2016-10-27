Turkey for first time establishes free trade zone in Iran

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey for the first time will establish a free trade zone in Iran.

Report informs citing the Haber7, Iran's Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Ali Yazdani said.

According to him, zone consisting of 140 sections will be established in 500 hectares.

"Istanbul Chamber of Industry plans to invest 10 bln USD in Iran. For the first time trade zone will be established by foreigners. Moreover, all the projects in zone will be implemented by Turkey", A. Yazdani said.

According to information, Iranian side has proposed 15 zones for the establishment of the Istanbul Chamber of Industry. Discussions are continuing in this regard.