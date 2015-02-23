Turkey deported 1.4 thousand people suspected in ties with Islamic State group

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey alone can't cope with the suppression of recruiting militants to Islamic State (IS) by foreign fighters.

Report informs citing the TASS, spokesman for Turkish President Ibrahim Kalyn said that to reporters.

To date, we have expelled 1.4 thousand man considered foreign mercenaries. But we can't cope with this problem alone. We watched IG as a barbaric terrorist activity and unfortunately, we continue to see it, I.Kalyn said.