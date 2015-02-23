 Top
    Turkey deported 1.4 thousand people suspected in ties with Islamic State group

    Turkey alone can't cope with the suppression of recruiting IG militants

    Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey alone can't cope with the suppression of recruiting militants to Islamic State (IS) by foreign fighters.

    Report informs citing the TASS, spokesman for Turkish President Ibrahim Kalyn said that to reporters.

    To date, we have expelled 1.4 thousand man considered foreign mercenaries. But we can't cope with this problem alone. We watched IG as a barbaric terrorist activity and unfortunately, we continue to see it, I.Kalyn said.

