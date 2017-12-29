Turkey buys air-to-air missiles from US firm

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ The US arms manufacturing company Raytheon Co has signed a contract for supplying Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles to 10 countries.

Report informs citing the Hürriyet, Pentagon said on December 28.

It said the contract involves sales to Japan, South Korea, Morocco, Poland, Indonesia, Romania, Spain, Turkey, Bahrain and Qatar.

AMRAAM is a high-speed missile system and was manufactured in the United States in the late 1980s.