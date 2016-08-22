Turkey appoints new ambassador to Russia

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey has appointed a new ambassador to Russia.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, a source at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

However, name of the new ambassador has not been unveiled.

Notably, current Turkish ambassador to Russia is Ümit Yardım.

Earlier, the Turkish media has issued a statement that Hüseyn Diriöz will substitute Ümit Yardım as a Turkish ambassador to Russia. Hüseyn Diriöz was born in Turkey in 1956. He graduated from Faculty of Political Science at Ankara University and International Relations Faculty at the University of Virginia. He has been serving at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1978. In 2004-2008, he worked as a Turkish ambassador to Jordan, in 2009-2010, as a chief adviser to 11th Turkish President Abdullah Gül for foreign policy issues, in 2010-2013, as a NATO Deputy Secretary General for Defense Policy and Planning. He has been serving as Turkish ambassador to Brazil since 2013.