Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ 190 million TRY (about 97 090 000 AZN or 50 804 000 US dollars) will be allocated for the Turkish constitutional referendum.

Report informs citing Haber7, Turkish Finance Minister Naci Ağbal said.

According to him, 190 million TRY allocated from the state budget for the referendum.

Notably, Turkish constitutional referendum will take place in early April.