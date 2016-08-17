Turkey announced new decisions in emergency situation, President will appoint Chief of General Staff

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ During the state of emergency in Turkey after the coup attempt by Terrorist Organization (FETO) two new rulings were announced.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, these documents were published by "Resmi Gazet" on August 17.

The documents say that after July 15, 2 350 employees of Turkish Interior and Foreign Ministries, the National Security Service, 1356 officers, warrant officers and sergeants of the Turkish Armed Forces, as well as 196 employees of Information Technology and Communications Organization have been dismissed"

" 6 officers of Naval Forces, 24 officers of Air Forces, 24 employees of the Coast Guard were dismissed ".

After that staff of military hospitals will operate as part of the Health Ministry.

Results of exams achieved in 2010 by fraud to work in state institutions will be canceled. Chief of General Staff will be appointed by President. 4-year graduates of military schools will become officers.