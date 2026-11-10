Türkiye, which is hosting COP31, is benefiting from Azerbaijan's experience in combating the climate crisis, Turkish Academy of Sciences (TÜBA) President Professor Muzaffer Şeker said in an interview with Report's Turkish bureau on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya, Report informs.

Emphasizing that climate issues are a common challenge for the entire world, the TÜBA president said that by hosting COP31, Türkiye aims to draw the international community's attention to the fight against the climate crisis under the auspices of the United Nations.

"The climate crisis, more extreme temperature fluctuations compared with previous periods, the damage caused by intense rainfall, storms, the growing frequency of wildfires and floods, and powerful earthquakes are creating various problems on our planet.

All these factors have a serious impact on agriculture, livestock farming, and human health. Therefore, we must prioritize environmentally friendly materials and methods. It is extremely important that the air we breathe, the water we use, and the food we consume are safe for our health. We, as scientists, have also come together to develop scientific solutions to these challenges," he said.

Addressing scientific research cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the professor highlighted the successful results achieved in this area: "It is a great source of pride that the Azerbaijani and Turkish pavilions are located next to each other here in the Blue Zone. The meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Türkiye in Shusha on November 8 once again demonstrated to everyone that our brotherhood is unshakable and eternal. I believe this example will also serve as a model for the entire Turkic world."