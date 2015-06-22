 Top
    Close photo mode

    Tripartite talks on gas between Ukraine, Russia and the EU will be held on June 29

    Energy Minister of Ukraine: We hope to sign concrete agreements

    Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Tripartite talks on gas with the participation of Ukraine, Russia and the European Commission will be held on June 29.

    Report informs referring to Ukrainian media, Minister of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine, Volodymyr Demchishin said at the briefing.

    According to him, the talks will be held at the ministerial level. V.Demchishin expressed the hope that as ahe outcome of the negotiations they will be reached agreement.

    "We look forward to the signing of concrete agreements", said V.Demchishin. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi