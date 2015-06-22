Tripartite talks on gas between Ukraine, Russia and the EU will be held on June 29

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Tripartite talks on gas with the participation of Ukraine, Russia and the European Commission will be held on June 29.

Report informs referring to Ukrainian media, Minister of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine, Volodymyr Demchishin said at the briefing.

According to him, the talks will be held at the ministerial level. V.Demchishin expressed the hope that as ahe outcome of the negotiations they will be reached agreement.

"We look forward to the signing of concrete agreements", said V.Demchishin.