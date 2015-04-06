Topics to be discussed at Erdogan's visit to Iran revealed

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 7, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Tehran to attend the second meeting of Turkish-Iranian Supreme Cooperation Council.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, Erdogan will meet with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.

During the visit, the issues on bilateral relations, the situation in the world, as well as in the region, Yemen, Iraq and Syria are expected to discuss.

In addition, the reached agreement on nuclear program between the "P5" (USA, Germany, Britain, France, Russia and China) countries and Iran will be discussed too.