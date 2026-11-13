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    Tokayev: Arrests at Samruk-Kazyna, KTZ signal widespread corruption in state-owned companies

    Region
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 14:13
    Tokayev: Arrests at Samruk-Kazyna, KTZ signal widespread corruption in state-owned companies

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has described the detention of executives of Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) JSC as a serious signal indicating widespread corruption in state-owned companies.

    According to Report, citing Akorda, he made the remarks during an operational meeting of the Security Council.

    "Yesterday, Kazakhstan's media reported the detention of the heads of the Samruk-Kazyna Fund and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ). This is an extremely serious signal indicating widespread corruption in state-owned companies," he said.

    Tokayev stressed that, under the law, investigative matters must not be announced or disclosed, particularly since the investigation has only just begun.

    At the same time, the president noted that this was the first major corruption case involving state-owned companies within the unified system since the "Law and Order" concept was unveiled and incorporated into the Constitution as one of the principles governing public administration and social life.

    He recalled that the Constitution was adopted by an overwhelming majority in a nationwide referendum on March 15 and entered into force on July 1.

    "Nobody is allowed to violate the Constitution or even mock this, one might say, sacred document," the head of state stressed.

    On November 11, officers of the Anti-Corruption Service of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee (NSC) detained Samruk-Kazyna Chairman of the Management Board Nurlan Zhakupov and Kazakhstan's national railway company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) CEO Yelzhas Otynshiev. According to the NSC, they and other detainees are suspected of corruption. However, the specific circumstances of the offences, including the possible scheme involved and the role of each individual, have not been officially disclosed.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
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