Three oligarchs of Armenian origin in US sanctions list

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Kremlin report submitted by the US Treasury Department to the Congress also includes the names the three Russian oligarchs of Armenian origin.

Report informs referring to Armenian media, they are Samvel Karapetyan, president of the Tashir Group, director of Rosgosstrakh Danil Khachaturov, Sergey Galitsky, owner of Magnit supermarkets and president of Krasnodar football club.

The real surname of Sergey Galitsky is Arutyunyan. After marriage he took his wife Viktoria Galitskaya’s surname. It is expected that sanction will be imposed against Samvel Karapetyan, Danil Khachaturov and Sergey Galitsky.

According to Forbes rating, about 200 richest Russian businessmen, Sergey Galitsky ranks the 17th with net worth of $5.7 billion, Samvel Karapetyan ranks 26th place with $3.86 billion, Danil Khachaturov the 40th place with $2.89 billion.

The Kremlin report submitted by Department of Treasury to Congress incudes the names of 114 high-ranking individuals, heads of state companies and 96 oligarchs.