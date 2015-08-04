Three killed, two wounded in PKK attack in Turkey’s southeast

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ A mine laid on the road by outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants in the southeastern province of Şırnak exploded Aug. 4, killing three members of the Turkish security forces and wounding another two, Report informs citing Turkish media.

The mine exploded at around 8 a.m. during a routine check of the road linking Şırnak and the town of Balveren.

According to initial reports, three members of the Turkish security forces, inluding soldiers and village guards, were killed while one soldier and one village guard were wounded. The wounded security forces were taken to a local hospital.

An operation has been launched to apprehend the PKK militants responsible for the attack. In addition, journalists who were trying to reach the region have also been denied access.