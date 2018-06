© RİA

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ Three-day mourning will be announced from March 27 in the Kemerovo region of Russia in connection with fire in the shopping and entertainment center "Winter Cherry". Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, this was stated in the administration of the region.

Notably, fire in the four-story shopping center "Winter Cherry" in Kemerovo occurred yesterday. According to the latest information, 64 people were killed.