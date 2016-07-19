 Top
    Close photo mode

    Police station​ in Yerevan being captured for the third day

    About 100 activists, chanting Free, independent Armenia approached the captured police station

    Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ It's a third day today since the group of armed persons captured the police station in Yerevan's Erebuni district, Armenia.

    Report informs citing News.am, the armed group has been holding 4 people hostage. The remaining hostages were earlier released in the afternoon.

    In addition, on the eve, about 100 activists came from the Liberty Square to the Khorenatsi street, where the captured police station is located in order to express support for the armed group that seized the PPS and demandingrelease of opposition leader Zhirayr Sefilyan and the resignation of President of Armenia. Protesters chanted "Free, independent Armenia".

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi