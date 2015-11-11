Iran, France presidents cancel dinner because of wine

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Dinner considered to be given in the Elysee Palace during visit of Iranian president Hassan Rouhani to France annulled.

Report informs referring to RTL radio of France, Iranian officials asked meals made from halal meat and not to give wine. As French side do not accept this request of Iran, dinner for the President of the two countries Francois Hollande and Hassan Rouhani in the Elysee Palace anulled.

Iranian President launched visit to France, Italy and Vatican yesterday.