​The Pope to visit Turkey late November

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Head of the Roman Catholic Church Francis is going to make a three-day apostolic visit to Turkey at the end of November. Report informs citing foreign media, his meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the Head of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Mehmet Gormez are also scheduled to be held during his visit.

The Pontiff is going to visit the Memorial to the founder of modern Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Ankara, the Aya Sofia museum complex in Istanbul, Sultan Ahmet Mosque. Furthermore, he is going to hold Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit and take part in the ecumenical prayer in the Cathedral of St. George.

Francis talks with Erdogan are scheduled to be held in the new residence of the President of Turkey opened in late summer 2014. It was called Ak-Saray which means White Palace.

Francis will be the first official guest of Ak-Saray.