​The Pope to visit Turkey late November

The Pontiff is going to visit the Memorial to the founder of modern Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Ankara, the Aya Sofia museum complex in Istanbul, Sultan Ahmet Mosque. Furthermore, he is going to hold Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit and take part in the ecumenical prayer in the Cathedral of St. George.
Francis talks with Erdogan are scheduled to be held in the new residence of the President of Turkey opened in late summer 2014. It was called Ak-Saray which means White Palace.
Francis will be the first official guest of Ak-Saray.
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author
Share in Facebook