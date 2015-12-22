Russian Industry and Trade Ministry proposes to ban imports 80% of light industry from Turkey

Baku. December 22. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry has proposed to ban the import 70-80% of light industry goods from Turkey.

Report informs citing the Russian media, this was stated by the state Secretary-Deputy Minister Viktor Evtukhov to reporters.

“My proposals have made. We have made suggestions that we would like to ban according to light industrial products, primarily to create, of course, favorable conditions for our producers, who are able to replace the Turkish products. But what will be made the decision, I can’t say that,” he said.

Earlier the head of Ministry of industry and trade Denis Manturov stated that Russia has no plans to impose an embargo on the import of Turkish light industry. “The consumer goods industry need to act very carefully so as not to hurt themselves. We should not impose bans and restrictions on the products that are associated with the damage to our economy and our population”, – said the Minister.

Last Friday, a source in the Ministry told journalists that the government may adopt a resolution expanding the list of sanctions against Turkey, this week. “We expect the adoption of this resolution next week. Although based on political consultations, it may be delayed,” the source said. He did not rule out that in this case they will enter into force before the New year.

The Kommersant newspaper earlier reported with reference to the draft resolution of the government that in addition to the construction and tourism sanctions against the Russian Federation Turkey can be extended to the hotel business, timber processing, training pilots, and government contracts in any industry.

Russia’s relations with Turkey deteriorated after the Russian military plane su-24 was shot down by the Turkish side on the territory of Syria on 24 November. Pilot killed, co-driver managed to escape. The Russian President Vladimir Putin called it a “stab in the back” by Turkey, and accused Ankara of aiding terrorists.

November 28, President Putin signed a decree on sanctions against Turkey. Among other things, the decree prohibits the organization of Charter flights and tour sales to Turkey, the introduction of a visa regime from 1 January 2016.

On 1 December the Russian government published a decree on restrictive measures. According to the document, from January 1, 2016 Russia, in particular, prohibits the import of Turkish vegetables, fruits, poultry and salt.