EU prepares new type of agreements with Armenia and Belarus

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union is preparing a new type of agreements with Armenia and Belarus, that will bind these countries and the EU much less than the association agreement. Report informs citing Russian media, this was stated by Foreign Minister of Luxembourg, currently presiding in the EU Jean Asselborn.

"We are looking for a system, which will prevent all bridges from being burnt. We realize that the Association Agreement is impossible, but everyone is ready to find an easier version - less persistent and fundamental. Everyone agrees on these two countries (Belarus and Armenia). This is not an Association Agreement, it won’t work. This will be something of a lower level,"- Asselborn told reporters after an informal meeting of foreign ministers of EU member states, which was held to discuss relations with the countries of the Eastern Partnership and Russia.

He stressed that "these agreements will provide no customs privileges." “It will include a lot of things, but currently we are only working on it,” - said the Minister.

The Eastern Partnership program includes Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine. Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova signed an agreement on association and free trade zone with the EU in June 2014.