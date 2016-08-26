 Top
    Close photo mode

    Terrorists attacked road builders in Turkey: 2 dead, 2 injured

    The incident occurred on the Daglija-Chukurja highway under construction

    Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Road Construction Department was attacked by terrorists in Dağlıca settlement of Yuksekova district of Hakkari province ( Turkey ). As a result 2 people were killed, 2 injured.

    Report informs citing the Haberturk the incident occurred on the Daglija-Chukurja highway which is under construction.

    The wounded were placed in a state hospital. One of them is in critical condition.

    According to the information, security forces launched a massive operation to neutralize the terrorists

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi