Terrorists attacked road builders in Turkey: 2 dead, 2 injured

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Road Construction Department was attacked by terrorists in Dağlıca settlement of Yuksekova district of Hakkari province ( Turkey ). As a result 2 people were killed, 2 injured.

Report informs citing the Haberturk the incident occurred on the Daglija-Chukurja highway which is under construction.

The wounded were placed in a state hospital. One of them is in critical condition.

According to the information, security forces launched a massive operation to neutralize the terrorists