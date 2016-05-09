Terror Suspects Detained in Moscow in May Part of Daesh-Tied Cell

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ A group of terror suspects from Central Asia, arrested in Moscow earlier this month, belonged to a cell affiliated with the Islamic State militant group, the Tajik Interior Ministry said today, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

Last week, the Russian Federal Security Service announced that a group of men were detained on suspicion of planning terrorist attacks in Moscow and its suburbs at the instruction of the leaders of international terrorist organizations active on the territories of Syria and Turkey.

"As a result of Russian and Tajik law enforcement agencies’ joint operation, a criminal group was arrested, who were members of the Islamic State terrorist organization planning to carry out terrorist attacks in Moscow and Dushanbe on May 9, the Victory Day," the ministry said in a statement, adding that a number of people were arrested in the Tajik territory also.