Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ One servicemen of the security forces was killed, other 9 injured in terror act on Kızıltepe-Derik highway, Mardin province of Turkey.

Report informs citing Milliyyet, an explosive detonated during the passing of a vehicle.

Terrorists detonated home-made bomb.

A large number of ambulances involved to the scene.

Two of the injured are in critical condition.