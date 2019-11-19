Tehran: 3 law enforcement officers killed in unrest over petrol price rise

Three law enforcement officers died as a result of riots in the province of Tehran, Report informs citing RIA Novosti. According to local media, rioters surrounded them and stabbed with knives. The agency did not specify the time of the incident, but reports that an employee of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and two Basij soldiers (mobilization forces) who were helping to ensure security are among those killed.

Earlier, an official spokesman for the government, Ali Rabiya, said several law enforcement officers were killed in riots in Iran caused by higher fuel prices.